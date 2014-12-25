 Top
    Iran president Hasan Rouhani sent letter to Pope

    He congratulateds the Christian world on the occassion of Jesus Christ

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Iran Hassan Rouhani sent a letter to Pope Francis I to congratulate the leaders of the Catholic and Christian world on the occasion of the birthday of Jesus Christ. 

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, the importance of mutual respect and cooperation for the expansion of security, prosperity and peace in the world.

    He congratulated the people of those states on the occasion of New Year and wished them fertile days, happiness and health.

