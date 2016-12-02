 Top
    Iran plans to stop purchase of goods from US in response to extension of sanctions

    The bill to ban the purchase of US goods by Tehran will be put to the vote of Parliament

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian parliamentarians have prepared a bill to ban the purchase of US goods in response to the extension of US sanctions against Islamic Republic, Report informs citing the Sputnik agency.

    "Majlis members have prepared a bill that would ban the purchase of any American consumer goods

    This is a reaction to the US Senate's decision to extend sanctions against Iran ", - agency said.

    According to the agency, the bill will be submitted to the vote of Parliament.

    Earlier, the US Senate passed a bill extending sanctions against Iran for ten years. Overwhelming majority of senators voted for the document.

