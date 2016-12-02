Iran plans to stop purchase of goods from US in response to extension of sanctions

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian parliamentarians have prepared a bill to ban the purchase of US goods in response to the extension of US sanctions against Islamic Republic, Report informs citing the Sputnik agency.

"Majlis members have prepared a bill that would ban the purchase of any American consumer goods

This is a reaction to the US Senate's decision to extend sanctions against Iran ", - agency said.

According to the agency, the bill will be submitted to the vote of Parliament.

Earlier, the US Senate passed a bill extending sanctions against Iran for ten years. Overwhelming majority of senators voted for the document.