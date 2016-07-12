Iran plans to launch two satellites during the year

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran plans for the current year to send two satellites into orbit.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Director of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Mohsen Bahrami announced at a press conference the country's plans to send one or two satellites into the orbit using home-made rockets by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20).

Three satellites of Nahid 1 (Venus 1), Amir Kabir and Dousti (Friendship) are ready for launch and we will surely send one or two satellites (Pars and Nahid 2) into the orbit by the year end," Bahrami told reporters.

The first satellite Omid (Hope), Iran has launched in 2009. Then, using Safir (Messenger) rocket launchers, three more satellites were sent into orbit.