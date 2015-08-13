Iran opens Gurbulag-Bazargan border and customs station

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gurbulag-Bazargan border and customs station between Turkey and Iran was opened.

Report informs referring to Iranian media, Director General of the country's Road, Transport and Transit Organization Mohammad Atirchian.

Iran suspended to pass through that checkpoint to Turkey.

On August 10, Iran's Foreign Ministry called on citizens to refrain from traveling by road to Turkey, the ministry recommended to visit by aircraft not by road to neighboring country due to the happenings in eastern Turkey.