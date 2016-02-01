Iran now gets access to over 100 bln USD of frozen overseas assets

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran says it now has access to more than $100 billion worth of frozen overseas assets following the implementation of the nuclear deal with world powers.

Report informs citing the TASS, Adviser for Supervision and Strategic Affairs, Head of Management and Planning Organization and also Spokesperson of the Government Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht says much of the money had been piling up in banks in China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey since international sanctions were tightened in 2012 over Tehran's nuclear program.

