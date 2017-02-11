Iran may open its airspace to Russia for operations in Syria

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran may allow Russia to use the country's air space to support ground operations in Syria. Report informs citing the IRNA Secretary ofIran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said.

"Joint cooperation of Iran and Russia in Syria is extensive and widespread. In case of need and announcements by military officials of that country Russian planes will be allowed to passage through Iran's airspace flown to support ground operations in Syria", - Shamkhani said.