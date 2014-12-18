Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran may import nuclear fuel from abroad instead of producing it inside the country. Report informs, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said. A senior Iranian official has made statements, if Iran can buy its needed enriched uranium at a price lower than the fuel produced inside, the country will certainly do that.

"Iranian experts claim that the country's nuclear program is not economically justified at all and the issue has become more of a political prestige. While responding to a question about shipping uranium outside the country, and then receiving it as converted into fuel rods, the official said that “no uranium will exit from Iran", he says.