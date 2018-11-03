Iran launches mass production of fighters

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ / Iranian Authorities announced the launch of a program of mass production of Kowsar fighters. Report informs citing the TASS, Defense Minister Amir Khatami said.

"In the near future we will produce the necessary number of units of the aircraft, that will be delivered to the air force service," Khatami said.

The Kowsar fighter was first demonstrated on August 21. As reported by Tasnim agency, Kowsar belongs to the fourth generation of jet military aircraft, it is equipped with a computer system of ballistic calculations and multi-purpose radar. This is the first aircraft fully developed and manufactured in Iran.

Earlier, the al-Masdar portal, citing a source in Damascus, said that Iran plans to supply fighters and air defenses of its own production to Syria.