Iran: Larijani re-elected as Majlis speaker

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ali Larijani was elected as the speaker by getting 205 out of 263 votes cast during the Majlis open session on Tuesday.

Another candidate, Rohollah Hosseinian, received 36, while 22 lawmakers abstained.

Following the vote, Larijani expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for reelecting him for the fourth consecutive year as Majlis speaker.

Larijani has been Iran’s parliament speaker since 2008.

Larijani was secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council before being elected as a lawmaker in the parliament. He also served as head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting for 10 years during 1994-2004.