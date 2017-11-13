Iran-Iraq border quake death toll nears 400, injuries 6,650 - VIDEO - UPDATED 3

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful magnitude-7.3 earthquake has rocked the northern border region between Iran and Iraq, killing 395 people in Iran and seven in Iraq and injuring 6,650.

Report informs referring to the Press TV, more than 70,000 people were in need of emergency shelter, the Iranian Red Crescent said.

Supreme Leader also urged all military and civil forces to spare no effort in giving aid to quake-stricken people.