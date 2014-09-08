Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran intends to replace Europe in Russia food market. Report informs citing the Iranian news agency “Fars”, this was stated by the Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion of Iran Mir-Aboutaleb Badri.

According to him, so far as Russia imposed sanctions on EU food products, Iranian businessmen are seeking to increase the export of fruits and vegetables, fish and poultry to Russia. Thus, Iran has created a special working group, which will promote and search for new markets in Russia.

“Businessmen from the provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, Ardabil and East Azerbaijan declared their readiness to take part in World Food Expo in Russia to find new markets for Iranian fruits and dairy products,” the Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion of Iran said.