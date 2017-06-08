Iran identifies Tehran attacks perpetrators

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran identified perpetrators of the Tehran attacks.

Report informs citing Tasnim, Iranian Intelligence Ministry reports.

Photos of 5 attackers released by the ministry, identified to be ISIS militants.

The ministry's website released the first names and photos of five terrorists, but it did not disclose their surnames due to "some social and security considerations.” The terrorists names include Qayyum, Abu Jahad, Ramin, Saryas and Fereidoun, the ministry said in a statement.