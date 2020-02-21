Iran holds parliamentary elections

Elections to Iran's Parliament began this morning with the opening of polling stations across the country, the Iranian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The constituencies started operating at 08.00. More than 7,000 people whose candidacies have been approved by the Council for the Protection of the Constitution would compete for 290 seats.

Initially, more than 15,000 people ran up for parliament, but some withdrew their candidacies. The Council for the Protection of the Constitution also did not confirm the nomination of several applicants.