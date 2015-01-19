 Top
    Iran general killed in Syria

    The Revolutionary Guards said Gen Allah-Dadi had been killed while defending the people of Syria

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have confirmed that a general was killed in a suspected Israeli air strike in the Syrian Golan Heights on Sunday, Report informs citing ISNA. 

    Mohammad Ali Allah-Dadi was in Syria to advise forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad, a statement said.

    The Lebanese Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah said six of its fighters also died when a helicopter fired missiles at a convoy in Quneitra province.

    Sources in Israel said it was aimed at stopping an attack on Israeli soil.

    Earlier, a source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency that a total of six Iranian soldiers had been killed, along with its own fighters.

