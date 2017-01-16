 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran executes 20 prisoners in two days

    International human rights organization reports execution of 977 prisoners in Iran during 2015

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ 20 prisoners were executed in Iran in last two days.

    Report informs, Anadolu quotes Hrana human rights organization.

    According to information, they were accused of illegal drug trafficking, theft, acquiring weapons and murder.

    The convicts were executed in Lakan Markazi in Rasht, Rajaishahr in Karaj, Shahab and Hamadan prisons in Kerman, Iran.

    Notably, the international human rights organization reported execution of 977 prisoners in Iran during 2015. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi