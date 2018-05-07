Iran earthquake: More than 80 people injured

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Eighty-two people were injured in the earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale that shook Chitab region in the vicinity of Yasouj, capital of the southwestern province of Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad province early Monday morning.

The quake took place at 24:26:59 hours local time Monday (19:56 GMT Sunday) at the depth of five kilometers, Report informs citing the IRNA.

The quake which was also felt in Yasouj, sent many people rushing out of their houses in panic.

The epicenter of the earthquake was registered at nine kilometers from Sisakht city, 20 kilometers from Pataveh and six kilometers from Chitab in Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad Province.

There was power outage in the city of Yasouj for some minutes following the quake.