Iran discusses Rouhani's participation in UN Security Council meeting

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Hassan Rouhani's participation in the session of the UN Security Council on Iran, which will be held in September under the chairmanship of US President Donald Trump has caused heated debates in Tehran, Report informs citing Anadolu.

Some Iranian politicians believe that Rouhani should not participate in the UN Security Council meeting on Iran. In their view, Iran may be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. According to other Iranian politicians, opponents of Rouhani's participation in the Security Council session are interested in the collapse of the Iranian government.

Former high-ranking official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Javid Qurbanoglu believes that the presence of the Iranian Foreign Minister at the meeting of the UN Security Council would be quite enough.

According to him, Zarif can influence the atmosphere of the session with a good command of English and strong arguments.