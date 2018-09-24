Iran detains suspects in Ahvaz terrorist attack

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi reported on the detention of suspects in connection with the terrorist attack at the military parade in Ahvaz, Report informs citing the Iranian media.

"We will establish the identity of all the terrorists involved in this attack ... Most of this terrorist network has already been arrested," Alavi said at a memorial service for the victims of the September 22 terrorist attack.

Notably, as a result of the terrorist attack during the military parade, 28 people were killed in Ahvaz, Iran. Law enforcement agencies eliminated three attackers on the spot, the rest died at hospital. Tehran said that the terrorists came from Iraqi Kurdistan and are linked to militants, who were earlier attacked by the Iranian army.

According to IRNA, "Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahvaz" which has links to Saudi Arabia has claimed responsibility for attack.