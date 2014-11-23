Iran considers extension of nuclear talks up to one year: Reports

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran considers extending nuclear talks with six powers by up to one year if a comprehensive agreement is not signed by November 24 deadline, an Iranian source said Sunday.
"We are still focused on agreeing to a kind of political agreement… But if between now and this afternoon or this evening we don't get there… we consider an extension of the Geneva accord. That could be for a period of six months or a year," the source told AFP.
"We must absolutely avoid a climate of confrontation with escalation from one side and the other," the source added.
The final round of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue between Tehran and the P5+1 group of international negotiators, which comprises Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Germany, began in Vienna on Tuesday, informs Report citing Sputnik.
