Iran confirms coronavirus cases in nine regions

Iran has revealed official statistics regarding the coronavirus epidemic.

The country confirmed cases of infection in nine regions.

A total of 61 people have been diagnosed with the disease, which claimed 12 lives, while only three recovered. 

