Iran calls on UN to respond to new US sanctions

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s UN ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo has addressed the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a request to react to application of a new package of sanctions against Iran by the United States.

Ambassador Khoshroo said: ”The irresponsible conduct of the United States necessitates a collective response by the international community in order to uphold the rule of law, to prevent undermining diplomacy and to protect multilateralism.”

Earlier the US Department of Treasury published the new package of anti-Iran sanctions entering into force on November 5 on its website.