Iran bans Bulgarian prime minister's plane to enter its airspace

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Aircraft taking Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov was denied permission by Iran to enter its airspace.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti , Bulgarian foreign minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told local TV channel.

The government delegation led by Bulgarian prime minister was bound to Saudi Arabia for official visit.

Zaharieva said that Iran had initially given the flight permission before plane took off, however Iran cancelled it when the plane of prime minister was in the airspace of Iran.