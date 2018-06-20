Iran atomic chief: “Maintaining nuclear pact under current conditions in doubt”

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Recent US policies towards Iran and the JCPOA are destructive and doomed to failure, expressing doubts about the possibility of maintaining the nuclear pact under current conditions”.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said during meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Oslo.

“Proposals put on the table by the Europeans are not sufficient to keep the agreement alive” – A. Salehi stressed.