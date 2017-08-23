Iran and Saudi Arabia will exchange visits of delegations

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and Saudi Arabia will exchange delegations, its participants will visit each other's diplomatic missions.

Report informs, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Isna.

The Iranian diplomat noted that his country is currently finalizing preparations for the exchange of delegations.

"Iran has always wanted to have good relations with its neighbors in the region," the head of the Iranian FM said, adding that the diplomats had already been issued visas.

He also said that according to plans visits will be held after the Hajj. This year the pilgrimage will last from August 30 to September 4.

Notably, in early January 2016, Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran after the demonstrators attacked the Embassy of the Kingdom to Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.