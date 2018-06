​Iran agrees ‘managed access’ to military sites

Baku. 24 may. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has agreed to grant United Nations inspectors “managed access” to military sites as part of a future deal over its contested nuclear program, a negotiator said Sunday.

Report informs, iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s comments, carried by state television, came after he and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended a reportedly stormy closed session of parliament.

“Iran has agreed to grant managed access to military sites,” state TV quoted Araghchi as saying Sunday.