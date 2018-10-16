Investigative groups of Turkey and Saudi Arabia complete inspections at Saudi consulate in Istanbul

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The investigative groups of Turkey and Saudi Arabia have left the Saudi general consulate, where Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was presumably killed, Report informs citing Reuters.

The Turkish group of 'approximately' ten people that spent about 9 hours on the alleged crime scene left the building before the Saudi investigators. The composition of the team of Saudi specialists as well as the duration of their stay in the general consulate are not specified.

Al Jazeera TV channel reported earlier citing an official source that Turkey had found the evidence of Khashoggi's death. According to the source, the Turkish investigators have found the evidence proving that the journalist was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.