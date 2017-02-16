Georgian Prosecutor's Office confirms attack on Interpol officer in Tbilisi

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Prosecutor's Office has confirmed attack on Interpol officer in Tbilisi.

Report informs citing the Georgian media.

According to spokesperson of the Georgian General Prosecutor's Office Natia Sukhishvili, inspector general of the Georgian National Bureau of Interpol, Rostom Lortkipanidze was shot.

She said that R.Lortkipanidze opened a return fire and one person was injured as a result. Interpol officer was not injured.

Investigation is underway.

***10:16

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Car with Interpol officers was shot in Tbilisi at Shatberashvili street.

Report informs citing Interfax, unknown opened fire on car. One of the Interpol's employees was injured and hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that the employees of International law enforcement organizations in Georgia have detained US citizen in Batumi airport.

The US citizen was wanted internationally on charges of terrorism at the request of Uzbekistan.