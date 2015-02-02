Interpol detained former deputy commander of Georgian Navy

Baku. 2 February . REPORT.AZ/ As a result of cooperation of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Georgia and Brussels a former deputy commander of the naval forces Victor Chelidze arrested and extradited to Georgia.
Report informs referring to the News-Georgia, V. Chelidze worked as deputy commander stationed in Poti naval forces of the logistics and infrastructure in 2000-2005.
He was found guilty of embezzlement of state property in the malicious use of powers of office, forgery, deliberate damage to state property and violation of rules of storage.
