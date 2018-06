Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ International Youth Forum "For mutual understanding in the Caucasus" will be held in Grozny (Chechen Republic, Russian Federation), on November 16-20, 2014.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Council of Europe, the event organized by the Council of Europe and the Russian authorities, will bring together about 50 young activists from Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

Participants of forum will share experiences of daily work in promoting peace, intercultural dialogue, tolerance and combatting hate speech.