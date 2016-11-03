Insulters of Tajikistan president will be prosecuted

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Insult on president of Tajikistan will be subject to prosecution.

Report informs referring to the BBC, Tajikistan president signed decree on this.

According to information, individuals violating the law will be sentenced to 5 years in jail or pay huge fine.

Notably, last week lower house of Tajikistan parliament adopted law assigning Imomali Rahmon a status of founder of Tajikistan’s independence. In December, 2015 members of parliament announced him life-long leader of Tajiks after unanimous voting on the “Law on National leader – founder of peace and national unity”.

Moreover, parliament adopted “Regulations of respect for national leader”.

Notably, 64-year-old Imomali Rahmon rules Tajikistan since 1992. He is a winner of four presidential elections. According to information, the government prepares for next elections to be held in 2020.