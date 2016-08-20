Inspections to be conducted in FETO linked schools of Kazakhstan

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Inspections to be conducted within a month in Turkey's Kazakh-Turkish private schools in Kazakhstan."

Report informs referring to "Kazinform" press secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Ayqerim Alibekova said.

According to her, the activities of those schools will be inspected in accordance with the laws of the country.

According to the information, after coup attempt in Turkey Turkish Ambassador Nevzat Yanik asked government of Kazakhstan to take the necessary measures against Kazakh-Turkish lyceums at a press conference on July 29 in Astana.

Notably, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during his visit to Turkey at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said inspections will be carried out in all schools linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).