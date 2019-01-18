Death toll from influenza reaches 18 in Georgia

Tbilisi. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ A 41-year-old man died of influenza virus at Zugdidi City Hospital in Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that an unidentified person was hospitalized on January 10.

The patient was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Despite the efforts of the doctors, it was impossible to save his life.

The expertise will determine whether the death was caused by the swine flu ( A (H1N1) virus.

Currently, 27 patients, including five children infected with flu virus are being treated at Zugdidi City Hospital. One of them was joined to the artificial respiratory apparatus.

Notably, 17 people have died from the A (H1N1) virus in the neighboring country.