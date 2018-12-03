Inauguration of new Georgian president may be held not in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Inauguration ceremony of Georgia's newly elected President Salome Zurabishvili may not be held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia .

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due information was disseminated by local media. The Georgian bureau reports that this was a local press release.

According to the information, it is not known where the inauguration ceremony of the new president will be held, and currently discussions on different cities are under way.

Notably, Zurabishvili's inauguration ceremony has been scheduled for December 16. The inauguration ceremonies of President Giorgi Margvelashvili, whose term of office is about to expire, and former president Mikheil Saakashvili were held in the inner courtyard of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi.