Inauguration ceremony of President Rouhani held in Iran

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani, elected for the second term according to the elections conducted in May, has been held in Iran.

The first stage of Rouhani’s inauguration was held on August 3. Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved of the results of the voting and confirmed him as the President.

The second part of the inauguration – swearing-in of the President, was held in the Iranian Parliament on Saturday. The ceremony began at 17:00 local time.

According to the Parliament’s website, guests from 92 countries attended the inauguration ceremony.