Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ 24 foreigners detained as a result of operation launched against the ISIS terrorist group in Istanbul.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, one of the arrested foreigners is Azzov K., aSyrian citizen who had provided the terrorists with explosives and ammunition.

According to the report, it was found out that 9 of the suspects were terrorist gang leaders, 15 of them have arrived inTurkey to go to the war zone.