    In Russia, student opened a fire in classroom

    One student had gunshot wound and two people got fractures while jumping out the window© ren.tv

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ A student of branch of Novosibirsk College of transport technologies named after N. A. Lunin wounded a classmate during training in the city of Barabinsk  and then committed suicide, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Doctors said the student who was attacked, had a gunshot wound. They're operating on him now.

    Two more people got injuried when they jumped out the window. Their condition is estimated as moderate severity.

    Andrei Travnikov , acting Governor arrived urgently in the incident place canceling a previously planned trip to Ordynsky district. 

