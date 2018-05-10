In Russia, student opened a fire in classroom

© ren.tv

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ A student of branch of Novosibirsk College of transport technologies named after N. A. Lunin wounded a classmate during training in the city of Barabinsk and then committed suicide, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Doctors said the student who was attacked, had a gunshot wound. They're operating on him now.

Two more people got injuried when they jumped out the window. Their condition is estimated as moderate severity.

Andrei Travnikov , acting Governor arrived urgently in the incident place canceling a previously planned trip to Ordynsky district.