In Georgia, special forces and hundreds of policemen involved to parliament

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Georgia, special forces and hundreds of police have been involved to parliament.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, employees of Georgian law-enforcement bodies have detained several members of the opposition United National Movement Party in the capital of Tbilisi, near the parliament.

The situation on the roads leading to Parliament has aggravated.

At the same time Rustaveli Avenue, which leads to parliament, is open for traffic.