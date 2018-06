Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ / Excursion minibus has fallen into a ravine in Georgia. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, including two children, four people have died.

The tragedy occurred at the Gombori passage in the Kakheti region. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Now rescuers help other passengers of a minibus to get out of vehicle. There are injured among them.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact.