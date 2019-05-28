Ilia II: "Church is ready to take active part in Georgia-Azerbaijan negotiations on Keshishdagh"

Georgian Patriarch Ilia II has issued a statement on Keshishdagh.

The patriarch voiced hope that intensive talks between Georgia and Azerbaijan will result in a fair solution, Report's local bureau informs.

Ilia II urged the Georgian and Azerbaijani authorities to hold intensive talks to preserve and deepen friendly relations between the two states and peoples.

He said the church was ready to take an active part in the talks on the temple complex: "We hope the sides will achieve the solution of the problem. At the same time, congratulating the Azerbaijani state and the people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day, we wish them tranquility and prosperity."

The Patriarch urged everyone not to create tensions and to demonstrate cautious approach to this issue.