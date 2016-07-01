​IL-76 disappears in Irkutsk region, Russia

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Il-76 owned by Russian Emergency Ministry stopped communicating with base while extinguishing a forest fire in the Irkutsk region. Report informs citing the Russian media, information about the loss of communication with the aircraft was confirmed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to preliminary reports, the plane was flying in the area of dense smoke. It had to get in touch at 6:30 am Moscow time.

Up to 10 people were aboard the missing aircraft. All of them were crew members. Search operations are being conducted.

IL-76 was adopted in 1974. It is the most common transport aircraft in the Russian heavy military.