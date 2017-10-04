If northern Iraq declares independence, Turkey, Iran and Iraq to launch joint ops

© Irna.ir

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ If Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq announces independence, Turkey, Iran and Iraq will hold a joint military operation in the region.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the agreement was reached at Tehran meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

The presidents also agreed to increase trade volume between the two countries.

According to information, R.T.Erdoğan and H.Rouhani expressed their support for territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria.