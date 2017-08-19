Identity of Surgut attacker established

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The identity of the man who attacked pedestrians in Surgut, Russia established.

Report informs citing TASS, official of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Svetlana Petrenko said.

"The identity of the man who has wounded seven people in Surgut was established. This is the local born in 1994," she said.

According to S. Petrenko, characterizing materials are being investigated: "Now information is being checked that the attacker on passers-by in Surgut could have suffered a mental disorder".