​ICAO informs about the risks of flying in Tehran, Baghdad and Damascus

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) informed about the risks to the safety of international civil air traffic in Tehran, Baghdad and Damascus as a result of the armed conflict in Syria, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"Taking into account the armed conflict, which currently takes place in the Syrian Arab Republic, we would like to draw your attention to the possible existence of serious risks to the safety of aircraft engaged in international flights in parts of flight information regions (FIRs) in Baghdad, Damascus and Tehran", said the letter of the Secretary General of the Organization Fan Liu.

According to the association, some airlines have already made the decision to use alternative routes during the period of missile activities and immediately after their completion.