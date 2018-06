Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran once again confirmed commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)".

Report informs citing foreign media, Coordinator of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for JCPOA, Cornel Feruţă said.

According to him, IAEA experts hold daily control checks of all nuclear facilities in Iran.

"The scale of monitoring in Iran and cooperation is at a high level", C. Feruţă said.