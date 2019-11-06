IAEA inspectors arrive at nuclear facility in Iranian Fordo

IAEA inspectors arrived at the facility in Fordo after Tehran’s statement and intend to report any activity to their headquarters in Vienna, an IAEA representative said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Iran began supplying gas to centrifuges at a nuclear facility in Fordo with the beginning of Tehran’s fourth refusal to fulfill part of its nuclear deal obligations.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that from November 6, Tehran will refuse to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal and will start using centrifuges to enrich uranium at the Fordo facility by supplying gas to them.

"We know about today's media reports regarding Fordo. Agency inspectors are at a facility in Iran and will report any relevant activities to headquarters in Vienna," the IAEA spokesman said.

It should be noted that the nuclear agreement assumes that Iran will reprofile the nuclear facility in Fordo into a nuclear center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium on it, leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.