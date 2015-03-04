 Top
    International Atomic Energy Agency experts to visit Iran

    Yukiya Amano urged the Iranian side to accelerate the answers to controversial questions about the country's nuclear program

    Baku.4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran to hold next round of talks on controversial issues of Iran's nuclear program on March 9ç in Tehran.

    Report informs referring to Reuters, in this regard, the Agency experts will visit Iran.

    Delegation will be headed by the Deputy Director General of structure Tero Varyoranta.

    Earlier, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano urged the Iranian side to accelerate the answers to the controversial questions about the country's nuclear program.

