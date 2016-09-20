Hulusi Kılıç submits copy of his credentials to Moldovan Foreign Ministry

Chisinau. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's newly appointed ambassador to Moldova Hulusi Kılıç has met with Moldovan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integrationç Daniela Morari.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report informs, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries, also noted expansion of relations in various fields.

Daniela Morari thanked Hulusi Kılıç for his support and assistance in Moldova's independence for over the past 25 years.

New ambassador Hulusi Kılıç submitted copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Moldova.

Notably, Hulusi Kılıç served Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2008-2012.