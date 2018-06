Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Hulusi Kılıç has been appointed as an ambassador to a new country.

Report informs citing Habertürk, the diplomat was appointed as Turkish ambassador to Moldova.

Notably, H.Kılıç served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Azerbaijan from March 2008 to September 2012. He has worked as Department Chief at Turkish MFA since 2012.