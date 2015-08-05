Hulusi Akar takes over as Turkey's new Chief of General Staff

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of Turkish Land Forces, Hulusi Akar, was appointed as the new chief of General Staff on Tuesday, on the second day of Turkey's Supreme Military Council meetings, Report informs citing Turkish media.

Salih Zeki Çolak filled Akar's position as the new Commander of the Turkish Land Forces. Air Force Commander General Ali Öztürk was made a member of the Supreme Military Council and his position was given to General Abidin Ünal.

Deputy Chief of Staff Yaşar Güler will also continue to serve as General, making him the strongest candidate for Chief of Staff in 2019 after Hulusi Akar.

Aegean Army Commander Galip Mendi was assigned as the new Gendarmerie General Commander in place of the retired Galip Abdullah Atay. 3rd Army Commander Ümit Dündar was appointed as the new Aegean Army Commander.

Navy Commander Admiral Bülent Bostanoğlu's term of office was extended for one year. Continuing his duty as the Naval Commander with the rank of vice admiral, Veysel Kösele rised in rank to admiral.