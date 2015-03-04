High Representative of the EU: European Neighbourhood Policy not directed against Russia's interests

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ European Neighbourhood Policy is not directed against Russia's interests.

Report informs it was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini at a press conference in Brussels, presenting a paper on the development of the European Neighbourhood Policy.

She noted that over the past 10 years, the region has undergone great changes, so the revision of the European Neighbourhood Policy is needed. Region - in the fire: it applies to the eastern and southern neighbors of the EU.

And recent events have proof of that, said Mogerini, noting that the member countries of the European Neighbourhood Policy and the EU need to work together for a more efficient implementation of the cooperation.

Until 2020, the EU will provide 15.4 billion euros for the development of the Neighbourhood Policy.

The program of the European Neighbourhood Policy was launched in 2004 and includes 16 countries, as well the countries of the South Caucasus: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.